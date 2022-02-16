Anne Ngirita, the poster girl of the National Youth Service (NYS) scandal, has announced her new political party affiliation ahead of the August General Election.

Ngirita, one of the prime suspects in the Sh9 billion NYS scandal, has left Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance and joined the President Uhuru-led Jubilee Party.

Ngirita announced the switch on Tuesday at the Jubilee branch offices in Milimani, Nakuru County. She admitted she had initially joined UDA out of peer pressure.

“Yes nilikua kwa chama ya UDA but nilitoka mimi mwenyewe. Nilitoka kwa sababu Baba (Raila) and Uhuru walisema turudi nyumbani nikaona nilikua nimepotea. Ilikua out of peer pressure,” Ngirita said.

Anne Ngirita will be running for the Nakuru County Woman Representative seat. She promised to fight for the rights of youth and women.