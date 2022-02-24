Authorities in Mombasa are looking for a motorist who knocked down a traffic policewoman in Mombasa on Monday.

Officer Phiona Mutua Ndanu was controlling traffic on the busy Sheikh Abdalla Farsy Road near Petro fuel station in Mombasa town when the incident happened.

At around 5 pm, she intercepted a Toyota Probox registration number KCT 410E for operating without a valid insurance sticker.

Police said Ms Mutua Ndanu asked the driver to pull over but he instead made a u-turn, knocking her down before speeding off towards Bondeni area.

The policewoman sustained deep cuts on her right leg and both hands and was rushed to Premier Hospital for treatment.

Confirming the incident, Mombasa Central Police Station OCPD Joseph Ongaya described it as unfortunate.

He said investigations into the incident were ongoing.