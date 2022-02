Bongo music star Rayvanny(born Raymond Shaban Mwakyusa) has addressed claims that he is planning to walk away from WCB Wasafi record label.

Rayvanny launched his own record label Next Level Music (NLM) in March last year, sparking reports that he was preparing to leave Diamond Platnumz’s owned record label WCB.

Speaking after he was appointed as the new brand Ambassador for PM-Bet over the weekend, Rayvanny affirmed he is in WCB to stay.

The hitmaker hailed the label for shaping him into a star and an owner of his own label. He said he believes in partnerships and noted that WCB is like family.

“Wasafi ni watu ambao mimi nimefanya nao kazi mpaka nafika hapa nilipo leo. Wameplay part kubwa sana kwa Rayvanny, Mpaka mimi nafungua Next Level na kufanya vyote hivyo wapo wananisupport.

“Ikitokea Rayvanny anatoka Wasafi, inamaana kuwa atawaambia Wasafi kwamba anatoka. Hataambia Instagram wala watu wengine. Ukiskia neno grow, it means move from one place to another. Nilikuwa Rayvanny ambaye alikuwa chini ya label tu, lakini sasa hivi ni CEO mwenye kampuni yake. Hii ina maana kuwa nimegrow kutoka point moja kwenda nyingine.