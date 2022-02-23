The Moses Kuria-led Chama Cha Kazi party has set the date for its National Delegates Conference on Tuesday, March 15.

Interestingly, this is the same date Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance will hold its own NDC.

In a notice Tuesday, CCK party secretary-general Kimani Nage said the NDC will be held at the Bomas of Kenya.

“Take notice that pursuant to the Chama Cha Kazi party constitution, the National Delegates Convention will be held on March 15, 2022, at the Bomas of Kenya from 10 am,” the notice reads in part.

The agenda of the CCK NDC includes reviewing, formulation and approval of the Chama Cha Kazi policies and consideration and approval of any other party matters.

Ruto’s NDC, in which he is expected to be unveiled as UDA’s presidential flagbearer, will be held at Kasarani Indoor arena on the same day.