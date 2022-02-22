The Kenyan film industry is in mourning following the death of popular actress Rehema Konde.

Rehema’s passing was announced on Monday, February 21, by journalist Lolani Kalu. The cause of her death was however not made public.

Among those who are mourning the renowned actress are TV power couple Lulu Hassan and her husband Rashid Abdalla.

Lulu and Abdalla, through their production company Jiffy, produced the show ‘Pete’ in which Rehema played the role of Mama Jinale.

Taking to her socials, Lulu Hassan mentioned she had spoken to Rehema a day before she passed away.

“Inna lillahi wa ina illayhi Rajiun…We had plans for our upcoming project but Allah had better plans for you…We will truly miss you ‘Bi Salama…” Lulu wrote.

She eulogised the actress as humble and a people person who loved her job.

“…Mcheshi,mpole,mpenda kazi na zaidi mpenda watu. Sikujua jana tungekuwa na maongezi yetu ya mwisho ila tunasema kazi ya Mungu haina makosa…Yeye anajuwa zaidi, kwetu ni dua na Mungu akuweke mahali pema palipo wema inshaAllah,” the Citizen TV news presenter added.

Rashid Abdalla on his part said Rehema’s death was a blow to the film industry.

“Nenda salama Bi Salama. Mola akailaze roho yako pema salama Bi Salama. Kwa pigo hili hakika hujatuacha salama Bi Salama lakini tunashukuru uwepo wako na mchango wako katika uhai wako,” wrote Rashid.

Rehema was laid to rest on Monday in accordance with Islamic traditions.