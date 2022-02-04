Controversial politician Karen Nyamu is apparently in a new relationship after a dramatic affair with celebrity musician Samidoh.

This became apparent after the heavily pregnant Nairobi Senator aspirant was photographed with her supposed new lover.

Pictures shared online capture Karen Nyamu getting cozy with one Mugambi Macharia, an MCA aspirant for Umoja 1 ward in Nairobi.

One photo captured Mugambi, popularly known as Ronaldo, kissing Nyamu on the lips, with the soon-to-be mother of three making an animated face.

The pictures were taken in a car and show Mugambi clad in a Ruto shirt while Nyamu is donning a UDA cap.

Here are the photos.