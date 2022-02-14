Abigael Nwaocha is a Kenya-based Nigerian digital marketing consultant and marketing coach.

The 27-year-old founded ‘For Her Empire’ to help new female entrepreneurs generate consistent income in their businesses.

Abigael tells us more about her work.

Who is Abigail Nwaocha?

She is a 27-year-old enthusiastic, empathetic, and digital marketer. I am a digital marketing consultant and marketing coach by profession.

When and how did you get into marketing?

I got into marketing in 2015 via YouTube tutorials and free marketing courses by Hubspot, Leadpages and Google. Then, I was still at Kenyatta University, where I was studying Telecommunications and Information Technology. However, I was not genuinely interested in that space and I was failing my units.

What drew you to mentoring women in business?

When Covid-19 happened, I joined several Facebook groups for female entrepreneurs. There were so many women who had questions on how to market their online courses, their agencies, and digital products. It was clear that many of them struggled with procrastination and needed accountability, someone to bounce ideas off. This inspired me to start For Her Empire.

What do you hope to accomplish?

For Her Empire is aimed at helping new female entrepreneurs flesh out their product or service offering, hone in on who their target market is, validate demand for business offering, then create marketing strategies and tactics to hit their business goals. I want to help women turn their business idea into success, and you can only do that by having a solid business strategy, accountability, mentor or coach to guide you as you work on yourself and your business.

You also started a podcast. Tell us about that.

I have always wanted to start a podcast and for three years I put it off despite already buying a professional microphone, an HD webcam, and learning basic audio and video editing skills via YouTube. In 2020 when Covid-19 hit Kenya, I started working from home and I had more time on my hands so I decided to learn a new skill – Podcasting. I thought it would be complicated but it turned out to be simpler than I thought. The podcast is available on Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google Podcast, and all major podcasting platforms. So far, I have recorded over 40 episodes for my second podcast – Business Strategy and Advice for New Female Entrepreneurs. I intend to have this not just as an audio podcast but also as a YouTube video.

Did you get to finish your degree?

Yes, I eventually did but last year after 10 years. I did things in the opposite way, got the job first and then finished school after. I do not do very well in the traditional class set-up. I like to learn on my own. Once I get the notes and have access to the teacher for questions, I am good. That is how I have leant everything that I specialise in today.

What do you love about what you do?

It is exciting! I love the fact that this is a field I stumbled into in an attempt to prove to my mum that I could still make a living without a degree. Somehow, it still feels new and exciting, and there is so much to learn since the digital marketing space keeps evolving. I also love helping female entrepreneurs take a business idea they have in their heads and make it a successful reality.

What are the challenges?

The misconception is that if you have an amazing product or service people will magically learn about it and attract clients without you doing any marketing. It can be challenging to explain to new business owners the importance of a solid marketing strategy.

Tell us something about your childhood.

I had a pretty normal childhood. I grew up in Lagos, Nigeria, where I engaged in athletics and gymnastics. I was a bit mischievous and fought with my brother a lot. My best childhood memory would probably be when I was in primary school and my mum baked a birthday cake for me to share with my classmates. Before that and even after that, she kept us away from sweets and junk food, so her baking a cake was surprising. The cake did not even have icing on it, but the fact that she made something so sweet when she was against us consuming junk food was a surprise.

How did you end up in Kenya?

I came to study at Kenyatta University and I loved it so much, I decided to stay.

What do I love the most about Kenya?

Three things: chapati, pilau and arrowroots. Arrowroots remind me of Nigerian coco yams. They taste the same, the only difference is the appearance. And pilau reminds me of jollof rice. Chapati is a guilty pleasure – I cannot believe I lived without it for years.

Any challenges you have had living in Kenya?

I have not had any; my only complaint is the number of phones I have had snatched from me in town. But then again, stealing is everywhere.

What do you miss most about home?

The food! Nigerian food and Kenyan food are completely different.

Are you dating or anyone special?

I am very single and I would like it to stay that way forever, although my mum would give me the side-eye if I said that aloud. I do not like having anyone constantly in my space. I always wonder what it would be like to see your partner’s face every single day of your life, don’t people want some space?

What is your best quality?

My sense of humour. I have a dark and weird sense of humour. I would probably laugh at jokes that most people would groan at.

Where do you see yourself in the next 10 years?

Being a best-selling author of several business books, and growing For Her Empire into a multi-million-dollar company.