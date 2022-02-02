In July of last year, Kenya reached an agreement with the UK to send its unemployed health workers to serve in the UK’s National Health Service.
However, the program suffered a major setback during the first phase of deployment to the UK after only 10 out of 300 Kenyan nurses passed English proficiency tests.
“Out of 300 health workers sent for an English language test only 10 passed. We had negotiated for clinical workers for job exports but this turn of events is unfortunate,” Health CS Kagwe said in October.
The Health Ministry has now taken steps to address this challenge through the launch of an English Training Programme.
The training will be conducted at Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) and is expected to make Kenyan nurses more internationally competitive.
“This marks a great milestone between Kenyan gvt and the UK. The launch of this center is critical in making our nurses competitive internationally. We urge nurses as they go abroad to fly the flag high and continue improving on professionalism,” Nursing board of Kenya chairperson Dr Eunice Ndirangu said during the launch on Tuesday.
Health CS Mutahi Kagwe added that the program is a game-changer and the first of its kind in Kenya.
“I’m happy to officiate this historic event. It is the first time the government is doing this just to prepare our workers to be internationally able and prepared and recognized,” CS Kagwe said.
“We are not saying there are no nurses in the UK from Kenya but we are formalizing the process… Kenyans will travel as expatriates not as refugees.”
Deputy British High Commissioner Josephine Gould said the training will also help the country achieve the Universal Health Care Goals.
“Kenya and the UK program will enable Kenya to achieve the UHC goals. The UK high commission in Nairobi is ready to work with the ministry of health to make this program smooth.
“It will allow Kenyan nurses access opportunities in the UK. It is also about increasing the quality of nursing in Kenyan market,” Ms Gould said.
She added that the program is currently in progress and will take six weeks to complete.