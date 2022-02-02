In July of last year, Kenya reached an agreement with the UK to send its unemployed health workers to serve in the UK’s National Health Service.

However, the program suffered a major setback during the first phase of deployment to the UK after only 10 out of 300 Kenyan nurses passed English proficiency tests.

“Out of 300 health workers sent for an English language test only 10 passed. We had negotiated for clinical workers for job exports but this turn of events is unfortunate,” Health CS Kagwe said in October.

The Health Ministry has now taken steps to address this challenge through the launch of an English Training Programme.

The training will be conducted at Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) and is expected to make Kenyan nurses more internationally competitive.