Manchester United fans desperately wanted their former player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to succeed in the manager’s seat. He was the hero of the 1999 Champions League final but, after three years in charge, the patience of the club’s owners finally wore out.

Solskjaer was dismissed and the man coming in to take his place is tasked with leading the team back to former glories.

Ralf’s Targets

Previously on this website we had profiled legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson. He was the most successful coach in the history of the club but, since his departure in 2013, United struggled to match his level of success.

The latest man to attempt to bring major silverware to Old Trafford is Ralf Rangnick. Formerly in charge of RB Leipzig and a host of other teams in his native Germany, Rangnick has enjoyed some success in his 38-year managerial career.

However, the 63-year-old has yet to win truly major silverware with the German Bundesliga and the Champions League being two trophies to notably elude him. Rangnick’s biggest win as a manager came in 2011 when he claimed the German Cup with Schalke 04 so can he really transform Manchester United or have the club taken too much of a gamble?

United Challenging for Honours in 2022

As English Premier League clubs headed into their Christmas break, Manchester United sat in sixth place in the table. The Red Devils were five points away from a Champions League slot with two games in hand over the fourth-placed club Arsenal so this hasn’t been the worst start to a campaign.

Manchester United will be among many people’s choices for a top four finish but has the arrival of Ralf Rangnick ensured Champions League football at Old Trafford next season?

Managing the Big Names

There’s certainly no shortage of talent in this Manchester United squad and it’s led by one of the biggest names in the game. Cristiano Ronaldo made an emotional return to Old Trafford at the start of the 2021/22 season and he’s continued with his prolific scoring record.

CR7 has scored 13 times in his first 18 games across all competitions but even the great Ronaldo has had his critics this season. Some pundits have said that he hasn’t done enough when United have been struggling in crucial league games.

Criticism has also been targeted at French international midfielder Paul Pogba. Injuries have restricted his appearances this season and many feel that this could be his final year at Old Trafford.

Incoming manager Ralf Rangnick will have to get the best out of those star names or he may simply decide to sell them on. Managing and bringing in new personnel will be key to how the new coach performs.