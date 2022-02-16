The list of top affiliate marketing experts in the world rarely changes. Often, there’ll be one or two people who’ll be gone or added. However, if you’re new to this industry, you must get to know them.

And since you may be relatively new to the scene, you may want to get started with the top five:

Jeff Lerner

Who is Jeff Lerner? Primarily known as the founder of the Entre Institute, he’s one of the rising stars in marketing. His ‘teaching’ is geared towards entrepreneurs stuck at their nine to five jobs. And just like with any affiliate marketing expert, he aims to provide his audience with the capability to become digital nomads and have a steady stream of income through affiliate marketing.

He launched his career in affiliate marketing and influencer marketing by solving his huge USD$400,000 debt and achieving USD$4,000,000 mainly through affiliate marketing alone. Now, a part of his income comes from his digital marketing agency, sharing his now-famous Entre blueprint.

Seth Godin

One of the most seasoned affiliate blogging and online marketing veterans, Seth Godin is a key player and guru in the affiliate marketing sphere. Mostly, if you want to learn how to make money in affiliate marketing from him, it’s a must that you get his latest books.

While his old books contain excellent best practices in affiliate marketing and marketing in general, most of the steps and things written there are partly obsolete now—no thanks to the everchanging online marketing landscape.

If you’re hesitating to get anything yet but want to learn about him, his works, and his methodologies, you should check out his blog. Unlike other marketing bloggers and gurus, he often only releases relatively short articles. While insightful, they don’t often tell you the whole story.

So, if you think he’s the expert you want to follow or imitate, then be prepared to set aside some money for his books.

Neil Patel

In case you’re familiar with search engine optimization (SEO) and tried to research it before, you may have crossed paths with Neil Patel’s blog a couple of times in the past. He’s currently revered as one of the most respected gurus when it comes to digital and affiliate marketing.

While his popularity has been stagnant for the past few years, he’s still a force to be reckoned with in the marketing sphere.

Anyway, if your focus is to get more visitors to your websites in order to maximize the number of people who may click on your links, Neil Patel is your guy. Thankfully, he’s fully focused on his blog, which is often updated with the hottest and latest when it comes to SEO and website traffic management.

However, if you need serious help with your site, marketing, and SEO, you can always get him as a consultant or get his app.

Guy Kawasaki

Guy Kawasaki is undoubtedly one of the pioneers and well-respected online marketing experts in the online realm.

Usually, big company executives utilize his services as a marketing consultant. Before, he mostly talked about his marketing stuff on his blog; but now, most of his posts primarily introduce his next blog posts and personalities he deems important to the industry and his interests.

If you want to find a definitive guide on affiliate marketing from him, you’d want to follow his podcasts. On the other hand, if you want to learn more about other business-related stuff, you can use his books as good sources of information.

Brian Clark

Unlike most of the personalities listed in the previous bullets, Brian Clark hails from the copywriting industry—an excellent background for one to be a reliable expert on affiliate marketing. He’s a self-made millionaire, and his success can be attributed to his prolific writing and attracting readers and leads.

He’s also the founder of one of the most prosperous content marketing websites on the web and various websites aimed to help entrepreneurs of all walks of life.

If you want to master the art of creating content that sells, Brian Clark is the person you should follow. You can check out his websites to know more about affiliate marketing, strategies for budding entrepreneurs, and tips to get through midlife crises.

Conclusion

Those are the top five affiliating marketing experts you should follow and learn from. Be sure to visit their websites and familiarize yourself with their unique approaches in the industry. Of course, don’t limit yourself to these five people alone.

There are many individuals and groups of gurus out there that you’ll surely appreciate and learn from.