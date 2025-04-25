How is the iGaming market developing in Kenya?

Kenya ranks a significant third in the African iGaming industry. The country has a high level of internet penetration and widespread use of mobile devices, which is common even in rural areas.

Accordingly, Kenya is one of the leaders in sports betting, online casinos, and live dealer games.

In 2023, the Kenya National Assembly passed the Gambling Control Act, which significantly revised the regulations. This revision mainly aims to protect the interests of the country’s citizens engaged in gambling. One of the key provisions of the bill is the mandatory payment of a flat-rate tax.

In addition, online gambling operators must give 15% of their revenue to the state budget.

Foreign operators are given stricter conditions for obtaining a license. The government is also supposed to take measures to ensure that children do not have access to online betting. This part of the bill sets out the rules for responsible gambling.

This demonstrates a simple fact: Kenya is going to make the iGaming industry not only more regulated but also safer. At the same time, it is essential for the country not to lose its status as one of the most active betting markets in Africa.

Kenya offers excellent opportunities for operators and investors. Accordingly, it is unsurprising that Kenya has the fastest-growing iGaming market in sub-Saharan Africa.

Sports betting is dominant in the country. They generate about 60% of the operators’ revenue. National statistics show that most bettors prefer to bet on soccer and cricket, with the latter steadily gaining popularity.

In cricket, people are most interested in matches within the Indian Premier League. Local bookmakers are already taking full advantage of this trend and have expanded the possible betting options for this sport.

Against this background, many new IPL betting apps with attractive odds and bonuses have appeared in the country.

After sports betting, poker and online casinos follow. Soccer is the most common sport for sports betting, but basketball and rugby are also popular.

In online casinos, the most popular types of gambling entertainment are slots. They are positioned as entertainment that can bring high profits, and playing them at the same time is as simple as possible.

Although poker is considered a specialized market compared to slots, it is gradually becoming more popular among Kenyan players.

As for cybersports, virtual soccer is primarily popular among Kenyan youth.

Almost all gambling fans in Kenya are under 35 years old. Kenyan players are actively involved in iGaming, with sports betting being the most preferred form.

The market is predicted to grow at an average of 12% annually as new technology drives the gambling experience and the young population takes a serious interest in gambling.

In short, the country is a promising market for the iGaming business and investors who invest in it.