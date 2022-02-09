Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli has responded to Hussein Mohamed after the director of Ruto’s presidential campaigns communications criticised his remarks at a public event in Mombasa.

During the national rollout of the Universal Health Care in Mombasa on Monday, Atwoli joked that Ruto would commit suicide after the August elections.

“I want to tell those close to Ruto to cut all trees around his home so that he does not commit suicide after the August 9 general elections,” Atwoli remarked.

Hussein later issued a statement faulting Atwoli for joking about suicide.

“We understand our competitors cannot comprehend because theirs is a coalition of the elite to maintain the privilege they enjoy at the expense of ordinary Kenyans,” the former Citizen TV journalist said.

“Nonetheless to use suicide as humour in electioneering at a national event is a demonstration of just how far these elite are from the realities and struggles of the Kenyan hustlers. The contempt is mind-blogging.”

Statement: Response to Azimio reckless remarks: “…to use suicide as humor in electioneering, at a national health function attended by the Health Cabinet Secretary and presided by the Head of State… pic.twitter.com/Qk6VgiSic8 — Hussein Mohamed, MBS. (@HusseinMohamedg) February 8, 2022



Never one to go down without a fight, Atwoli played down Hussein’s statement saying he does not speak for Ruto’s political rivals in the Azimio movement.

“Somebody should tell Hussein Mohamed that I am COTU(K), Secretary-General. I have an office and I have no office in Azimio. He should address me correctly if he’s to help JUDA(sic),” Atwoli tweeted.