An outlawed gang that has been terrorizing residents of Mathare Valley, Nairobi has lost its new commander less than two months after its de facto leader was gunned down by police.

The suspect identified by his streetname ‘Fadhili Mgaza’ suffered the same fate as his predecessor Ngaruiya, who died last December in a dramatic shootout with DCI detectives based in Starehe.

Prior to the shootout in December, Fadhili Mgaza had accompanied Ngaruiya on a robbing spree together with three other members of the notorious Katombi Gang.

Fadhili Mgaza and the other three managed to escape the police chase by swimming through a river infested with raw sewage.

Read – Katombi Gang Leader Gunned Down as Accomplices Swim in Sewage to Escape

According to detectives, Fadhili assumed leadership of Katombi Gang and continued to terrorize city residents in Huruma, Mathare and Pangani areas.

On Tuesday evening, however, Pangani-based cops came face to face with the wanted gangster who was on a motorbike, terrorizing pedestrians at Mlango Kubwa in Mathare.

“Immediately Fadhili spotted the officers, he shot at them as the bike sped towards the informal settlement. But the cops led by a senior constable who is a former musketry instructor applied the marksmanship principles effectively and shot back at the thug, tossing him from the speeding bike to the ground,” the DCI narrated the shootout.

“His accomplice who was riding the bike wobbled unsteadily for a few metres but just before he crashed on a drum with boiling Supu na Matumbo delicacy as hungry customers watched in disbelief, he regained balance and sped deep into the settlement.”

The cops recovered a firearm loaded with 3 rounds of 9mm caliber from Fadhili Mgaza.

“Starehe based detectives are appealing to the remnants of the gang to surrender and pay for their crimes before they are completely annihilated,” the DCI warned.