Popular disc jockey Jones Achido better known as VDJ Jones has announced his interest in vying for the Nairobi County Gubernatorial seat.

Taking to social media, VDJ Jones shared a campaign poster indicating he is an independent candidate.

“You remember this post one year ago? Nkama it’s time we get to the field tutoane kivumbi. Incoming Nairobi Governor 2022, anzeni kuzoea mhesh mapema.😂 But it’s time the youth lead this country and make a change. #genjenimbaya,” he wrote.

The announcement of course should be taken with a pinch of salt as it appears to be more of a joke given the number of entertainers who are joining politics.

Nonetheless, VDJ Jones outlined his manifesto saying it is centered on the youth.

“My manifesto is to empower the youth. Politics is not about money, there are people who win even without giving money, The agenda you have for the people is what works for you,” he told Mpasho.

“I believe the youth will vote for me, People have seen what I can do.”

When asked if he has started his campaigns, VDJ Jones said: “There are people on the ground who are campaigning.”

He added: “No one was born a leader, sometimes you have to try. Even if I am elected I will not stop supporting artists.”