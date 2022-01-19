The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHa) has announced the closure of a section of the Thika-Garissa Road for over two months.

KeNHa Director-General Kungu Ndung’u said the section will be closed starting Wednesday, January 19 until Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

The closure will allow for the construction of a box culvert at Kathuluni River(Kwa Majini), Machakos County.

““KeNHA, in pursuant to the Traffic Act Cap. 403 Section 71, wishes to notify the general public that a section of Thika – Garissa (A3) Road will be closed due to the ongoing construction of a Box Culvert at (KM 56+000) Kathuluni River.

“These works will result in the closure of the main road for the entire period of construction,” KeNHa said.

The Authority advised motorists to expect traffic disruptions and use diversions that have been set up.

“Motorists are requested to exercise caution around the work areas, follow the traffic management plan, and the directions given by traffic marshals.”