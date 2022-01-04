ODM party leader Raila Odinga once again took a swipe at Deputy President William Ruto, accusing him of stealing public funds.

Speaking in Lugari Constituency on Monday, Raila took issue with Ruto’s unending donations to churches and harambees across the country.

Raila questioned the source of the millions of shillings Ruto splashes in his campaigns, insinuating that they are proceeds of corruption.

“Anakuja kwa serikali anakaa mwembamba baada ya mwaka mmoja ananona kama kupe… Anaenda hii kanisa anasema askofu hana gari anakuwa mkiristo kuliko askofu… Anaita vikundi vya akina mama ati haraambee,” said Odinga.

Raila further claimed that Ruto dishes out Ksh100 million every month yet his salary is Ksh2 million.

“Kila mwezi yeye hutoa milioni laki moja na mshahara wake ni milioni mbili… mimi najua mahali ametoa hiyo pesa ingine,” he said.

Raila warned Kenyans against electing Ruto as President saying his leadership would be marred by corruption.