Rapper Jackson Ngechu Makini popularly known as Prezzo has quit the Wiper Democratic Party (WDP).

Prezzo tendered his resignation in November of last year but announced he is no longer a member of Wiper on Monday, January 24.

“I write to inform you of my decision to resign from Wiper Democratic Party of Kenya under section 14 (1) (a) of the political parties act as read with article 38 of the constitution, effective today. I wish the party and its leadership and its members all the best in their future endeavors,” Prezzo’s resignation letter reads.

Prezzo further expressed gratitude to Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

“All in all I will forever be thankful to H.E Kalonzo Musyoka and wish the party all the best,” he wrote on social media.

Prezzo, who had initially declared interest in vying for the Kibra Parliamentary seat, will be running for Kasarani MP.

The ‘Naleta Action’ rapper said he will announce his new party soon.

“Wengi wao wanaenda studio kupiga picha kama wamevaa tai na wamekunja shati kuwafunika macho. Tusiwe vipofu. KASARANI it is wangu!,”