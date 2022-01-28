President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday signed the recently enacted Political Parties (Amendment) Bill of 2021 into law at State House, Nairobi.

The parliamentary bill was approved by the National Assembly over the Christmas and New Year festive period before being referred to the Senate where it was passed on Wednesday..

The new law amends the Political Parties Act of 2011 by introducing the concept of coalition political parties, outlining functions of political parties as well as changing the criteria of accessing the Political Parties Fund.

The law also empowers the Registrar of Political Parties to certify political party membership lists and nomination rules among other transformative provisions aimed at strengthening management of political parties and enhancing democracy.

The Bill was presented to the President for signature by State House Deputy Chief of Staff Njee Muturi at a brief ceremony attended Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua, Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka, his National Assembly counterpart Justin Muturi as well as Parliamentary Majority Leaders Samuel Poghisio (Senate) and Amos Kimunya (National Assembly).

Also present were Attorney General Paul Kihara and Clerks Jeremiah Nyegenye (Senate) and Michael Sialai (National Assembly).