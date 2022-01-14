Online personality turned rapper Diana Marua is apparently having problems with her ovaries.

The YouTuber took to social media to claim that her reproductive organs are misbehaving. To have them fixed, Diana Marua wants her partner Bahati to ‘plant some of his seeds’ so they can produce a child.

Diana Marua said the plan to have a third child by Bahati is on her vision board for this year.

“My ovaries are misbehaving! I want another baby,” she said.

Diana B even joked that she is ready for Bahati to do the necessary so they can welcome their bundle of joy by September.

“My vision board this year, I want another baby by the end of this year. I want to give Bahaa the last child. For example, we engage’ tonight, I will be delivering in September,” she said in a video.