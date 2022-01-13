Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro says President Uhuru Kenyatta will be left shocked next month when members of his government join DP Ruto’s UDA camp.

According to Nyoro, UDA has been holding secret nights meetings with top government officials, including Cabinet Secretaries and Chief Administrative Secretaries and Principal Secretaries.

Nyoro was speaking in an interview at Kass FM on Wednesday, January 12. He said they had resorted to meetings in the night as the civil servants were afraid of the consequences of associating with DP.

“We are engaging them at night because they are afraid and our line is always open at night. In February 2022, UDA’s support base will be vividly seen. No one wants to be left behind. We are still receiving defectors,” he said.

“Our president and the government will be shocked. The migration will be similar to that of the wildebeests. Many people have been frustrated by this government. Some are CSs, CASs, PSs, and others occupy top positions in government. Actually, the majority are from Mt Kenya,” the MP claimed.

Ndindi Nyoro further claimed the supposed defectors would officially switch allegiance to DP Ruto after receiving their last paycheck.

“Some are just waiting for their last salaries to show Uhuru that there’s an end to all the humiliation that they have gone through. Towards the end of February, all these MPs you see with Raila will cross over,” he said.