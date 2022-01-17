Media personality Mwalimu Rachel has maintained her innocence over claims she ended the careers of Gengetone stars Sailors Gang.

The NRG radio presenter, born Rachel Muthoni Njeru, came under fire from internet users earlier this month after Sailors gang member Peter Miracle Baby took to social media to rant about the group’s current situation.

While he did not mention names, Miracle Baby attributed their fall from grace to being robbed. This was seen as a reference to Mwalimu Rachel declining to hand over Sailors’ YouTube channel until she was paid her dues.

READ – Mwalimu Rachel Under Fire After Miracle Baby Claims Sailors were Robbed

The former Sailors manager however insists she did not kill the careers of the young musicians.

“I did not kill their career. People think I did and they have gone ahead and asked my bosses to fire me yet they know nothing about the story. Unfortunately, social media is the way it is and nothing can be done about that. The negativity I have found online has really shaken me. My son and I have received death threats from the fans because of the YouTube channel,” Rachel said.

The MRX media C.E.O noted she has always had a motherly love for the Sailors.

“I have always kept quiet because I’m not only protecting myself but them also. And they know this. You do not relinquish your motherly care because of turmoil, and that motherly love has always been there,” she said.

Mwalimu Rachel also mentioned she released all the money in the group’s savings account to them.

“I didn’t want a penny, whatever was remaining in the savings account I cleared and gave it to them,” she said.

Interestingly, Rachel revealed Sailors approached her in October 2021, months after their fallout, but she turned them down citing due process.

“I told them they first talk to their new label so that history doesn’t repeat itself.”