Kenya’s COVID-19 positivity rate dropped from 8.9% on Saturday to 7.8 percent on Sunday after 310 new COVID-19 infections were reported.

The new infections, from a sample size of 3,961 tested in the 24 hours, took the country’s total confirmed positive cases to 317, 634.

Of the 310 new cases, 256 are Kenyans while 54 are foreigners; 161 are female while 149 are males.

The Ministry of Health(MoH) also announced 3,384 patients have recovered from the disease; 3,329 from Home-Based Isolation & Care program & 55 from various health facilities.

Total recoveries now stand at 284,727; 233,586 from the Home-Based Care & Isolation program, & 51,141 are from various health facilities.

The good news is that no casualties were reported, with the cumulative fatalities remaining 5,488.

MoH also noted a total of 1,043 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 10,664 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

53 patients are in the ICU, 51 of them on ventilatory support while two are on supplemental oxygen.

241 patients are on supplemental oxygen and 237 of them are in the general wards. 4 patients are in the High Dependency Unit.

Vaccination

Regarding vaccination, a total of 11,082,457 vaccines had been administered across the country as of January 15th 2022.

Of these, 6,198,816 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 4,763,682.

Another 30,245 are doses administered to those between 15 to 18 years while 89,714 are booster doses.

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 17.5%.