The President Uhuru Kenyatta-led Jubilee Party will back ODM leader Raila Odinga as its presidential candidate in this year’s polls, David Murathe has said.

The Jubilee Vice-Chairman said the ruling party will soon hold a National Delegates Conference (NDC) where they will endorse Raila.

He noted Jubilee does not have its own presidential candidate.

“We will hold a National Delegates Conference where you all know that our party leader is President Uhuru Kenyatta. At that NDC, we shall ask our delegates to pass a resolution that our Presidential candidate be Raila Amollo Odinga under the Azimio la Umoja movement,” he said, adding: “Because in Jubilee we have no candidate and our candidate will be Raila Amollo Odinga.”

Murathe said they will have a twin National Delegates Conference that will culminate in the unveiling of Raila at Nyayo National Stadium.

“Ours will be at KICC and ODM will have theirs at Bomas, then we meet at Nyayo and unveil our joint candidate under Azimio la Umoja.”