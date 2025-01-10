KCSE 2024 Ranking: Is Nyambaria High The Top School in Kenya..?

The Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) has categorically denied allegations that it ranked Nyambaria High School or any other institution as the top performer in the 2024 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) results.

This clarification comes after a viral social media post claimed that Nyambaria High School had secured the top position with a mean grade of 10.87, followed by Cardinal Otunga (10.76), Kokuro Boys (10.68), and Alliance High School (10.52).

Side note: In November last year, the Principal of Nyambaria High School, and the Sub-county director of education of the area, were suspended by the TSC for allegedly facilitating KCSE exam malpractice.

The same post further ranked St. Brigids Girls Kiminini, Strathmore School, and Pangani Girls High School among the top-performing schools.

KNEC flagged the list as fake and misleading, advising the public to disregard it. In an official statement released on Thursday afternoon, KNEC reaffirmed its policy, which abolished the ranking of schools and students in 2020.

This decision was implemented to discourage unscrupulous competition and unethical practices during exams.

KNEC’s decision to abolish rankings was first applied during the release of the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and KCSE results. The policy was accompanied by changes in the selection process for secondary school placements, prioritizing students from public institutions for admission into national and extra county schools.

The council has reiterated its focus on fairness and transparency, urging stakeholders to steer clear of ranking-based comparisons.

The clarification by KNEC followed the formal release of the 2024 KCSE results by Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos earlier on January 9 at Mitihani House, Nairobi. Speaking at the event, Migos highlighted that 962,512 candidates sat the 2024 exams, an increase from 899,453 in 2023.

Migos also encouraged parents and students to access the results directly through the KNEC online portal for accurate information.

So, is Nyambaria High School the top institution in the country? Possibly, but KNEC ain’t telling.