Musalia Mudavadi will be on the ballot vying for the presidency in this year’s elections, the Amani National Congress (ANC) party has insisted.

This is contrary to popular belief that Mudavadi will shelve his presidential ambition to back DP William Ruto following their highly publicized ”Earthquake” alliance at the National Delegates Conference (NDC) in Bomas on Sunday.

Speaking Tuesday, the Musalia-led ANC Party said the presence of DP Ruto at the NDC should not be interpreted to mean that Mudavadi has dropped out of the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Addressing the media after holding the party’s Parliamentary Group meeting, Emuhaya MP Omboko Milemba said part of the meeting’s resolution was to set the record straight that Mudavadi will be on the presidential ballot.

“At the National Delegates meeting last weekend, our party leader was given the mandate to look for friends to partner with in his journey to State House. Let it be known that as a party, we have agreed that Mudavadi is going for nothing less than the presidency,” he said.

Milemba noted ANC is open to making more friends who will back Mudavadi’s bid.

“In this course, we are looking for more friends to join and support us. Musalia Mudavadi remains our party’s presidential candidate for the August elections and we have presented him to Kenyans and nothing is going to stop that,” said Milemba.