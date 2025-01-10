Education Ministry Introduces Mid-Year KCSE Exams Starting This Year

The Ministry of Education has officially introduced mid-year Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams, set to begin this year.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba announced the development on Thursday during the release of the 2024 KCSE results. He confirmed that the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) will conduct the new mid-year KCSE series every July, following extensive consultations with stakeholders across the education sector.

“The mid-year exam will cater to candidates who wish to repeat the KCSE, as well as those who missed it due to illness or unforeseen circumstances. We also encourage adult candidates to register for the exam,” Ogamba stated.

This new mid-year exam series is part of the government’s ongoing effort to make education more accessible and flexible for a wider range of students.

Meanwhile, the KCSE exams will continue for the next three years before Kenya fully transitions to a new education system. KNEC CEO Dr. David Njengere reminded the public that the last KCSE exam will take place in 2027. He urged anyone who wants to repeat the exam, whether in full or in part, to take advantage of the remaining opportunities.

“Any person wishing to repeat the exam should seize the remaining chances before the system changes,” Njengere said.

Elsewhere, President William Ruto praised the outstanding results of the 2024 KCSE exams, attributing the success to the effective education reforms implemented by his administration. The president expressed his satisfaction with the performance of the candidates, noting that 962,512 candidates sat for the exam last year, a notable increase of 64,000 from the 899,453 candidates in 2023.

“Matokeo ya KCSE ya mwaka uliopita yametoka. Katika matokeo haya, imeonekana wazi kuwa kuna uboreshaji katika mambo ya masomo nchini Kenya. Kuna uboreshaji tukiangalia matokeo ya jumla ya mtihani, hasa katika masomo ya STEM ambayo yalikuwa yamebaki nyuma, pamoja na kwamba wasichana zaidi walifanya mtihani huo kuliko awali,” he said.

(Loosely translated: “The KCSE results for the previous year have been released. In these results, it is clear that there has been an improvement in the education sector in Kenya, especially in STEM subjects that had previously lagged behind. Additionally, more girls participated in the exam than before.”)

During his visit to the North Rift region, the president highlighted that his administration had made substantial investments in improving education across the country.

“The entire education sector is improving, and this is due to my commitment to hiring more teachers. To date, we have employed 76,000 teachers. Let’s be honest: no other government since Kenya’s independence has hired such a number of teachers in just two years,” he stated.