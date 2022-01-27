Gospel musician Eko Dydda has joined the growing list of entertainers vying for political seats in this year’s General Elections.

The Award-winning rapper announced Tuesday that he will be running for Member of Nairobi County Assembly(MCA) representing Mathare North ward.

Eko Dydda indicated he decided to run for MCA in order to make a meaningful change.

“Tumesema wabadilishe na maybe hawaoni kitu ya kubadilisha, so itabaki tujibadilishie inchi wenyewe,” he said.

Eko Dydda urged voters to register and be part of the change.

“Chukua kura sasa tubadilishe hizi mtaa KIMANGOTOS KIMANGOTOS hatulegezi kamba,” he added.

Eko Dydda is yet to disclose which political party he will be running under.