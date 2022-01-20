A man from Kaloleni estate in Kisumu was arraigned in court for resisting arrest and hurling abusive words to police officers.

Winam Law Courts Senior Principal Magistrate R.M Wahanda heard that on January 8, the accused Samuel Omondi also assaulted Samuel Okhako and officers who did not appear in court causing them actual bodily harm.

Documents presented in court indicted Omondi resisted lawful arrest that was conducted by PS Vincent Aliuba and PC Faith Chepng’etich.

During the arrest, the accused allegedly shouted abusive words towards the officers. He reportedly shouted, “Wajinga nyinyi! Hakuna mahali naenda! Umbwa nyinyi!”

In the third count, Omondi was also charged for refusing his fingerprints to be taken by a police officer.

The accused denied all three charges and asked the court for leniency on account of being an orphan.

“I am pleading with this court to please release me on a free bond,” he said.

However, the magistrate denied the request and granted him Sh100,000 bail.

The matter will be mentioned on February 1 and heard on March 14.