Comedian and Jasper Muthomi, alias MC Jessy, has settled on the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) as his party of choice for his political quest.

The media personality announced Wednesday, January 19 that he has joined the Deputy President William Ruto-led party following extensive consultations with the South Imenti electorate.

The former Churchill Show stand-up comedian also mentioned DP Ruto personally invited him to join UDA.

MC Jessy said he could not turn down a chance to join the winning team.

“It’s now clear where the vision is heading. After many days of consultative meetings with my South Imenti people, I have officially been invited to join UDA.

“The groundwork that has been done has finally landed on the side of the winning team. When I got the call from the chief Hustler Inviting me, I had to heed my People’s call and his call to join the winning Team. And may the work of redefining South Imenti Now begin,” he stated.

MC Jessy, who formally declared his candidature for rhe South Imenti Parliamentary seat in November last year, will face off against Mwenda Gatobu Manyara for the UDA party ticket.