Comedian Oliver Otieno, alias YY, is the newest celebrity dad in town following the birth of his daughter.

The standup comedian announced the arrival of his baby girl on his socials. In doing so, YY also hailed his girlfriend Marya for safely delivering their first child together.

“The mother to the daughter of a King?… stronger than a Moissanite…I would have played you a song but you holding my guitar in your hand…I can’t tell you enough how much I honor your selflessness,” YY professed.

The elated comedian even squeezed in a joke while promising to take Marya on vacation.

“Thank you for pushing…I want you to choose a destination you would love to visit..na isikuwe nje ya Nairobi please ni January,” YY joked.

On her part, Marya who is an actress praised YY for his support.

“Show me a more supportive man @yycomedian ❤,” she captioned a photo from their baby bump shoot.

Congratulations are in order!!