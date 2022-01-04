Reports that Diamond Platnumz is dating his signee Zuchu have resurfaced after the pair went on a romantic dinner date over the Christmas weekend.

Diamond further fuelled the reports after sharing videos from their red-themed date and dedicated the songs ‘Perfect’ by Ed Sheeran and ‘What I Want For Christmas’ to Zuchu.

Rayvanny also shared a photo with Zuchu and wrote ‘Shem’ to mean Shemeji, meaning ‘in-law’.

However, Zuchu’s mother Khadija Kopa has addressed these rumours saying Diamond and Zuchu are like siblings.

“Diamond has always seen me as his mum even before my daughter joined Wasafi. I was shocked by the rumours, I even had to ask my daughter and she said she was not dating him,” she told Mbengo TV.

Khadija added: “When she was going to Wasafi, I took her there myself. Currently, I do not know if she is dating. She is a girl so if she gets a guy, it’s not a bad thing, provided he is a good man. For now, she wants to focus on her music.”

Khadija was also asked whether she would encourage Zuchu to get married as a second wife.

“We are Muslims and if she wants to get married as a second wife, then I do not see a problem,” she said.

“As long her man is treating her well and does not beat her, then I am good with it. Our men are used to marrying more than one wife, tushazoea.”