For someone with a thriving rap career, one would be forgiven to assume that Khaligraph Jones is set for life.

However, the ‘Champez’ rapper is apparently eyeing a career in a corporate profession. The rap star is planning to enroll in university, some years after completing his secondary school education.

Speaking in an interview with a local YouTuber, Khaligraph revealed he intends to study law.

According to Khali, a law degree is part of his plan to do something different in 2027.

“I want to go back to school to study law. This is not information I want to put out there but I will be going back to school to study law and constitution,” the rapper said.

By pursuing a law degree, Khali will be able to fulfill one of his wishes. In a previous interview, Khaligraph said his childhood was tough, a situation that could not allow him to further his education after Form Four.

“I grew up in Kayole 1960 and you know growing up in such a place, life is tough,” he said.