Mobile phones have revolutionized how the world interacts and how we get our information. You can read news from around the world with just a few taps and see friends or family on a screen in the palm of our hands even though they are thousands of miles away.

Hundreds of apps get developed and launched everyday and many of us just click, download and install the apps onto our mobile phones. It is important to read the terms and conditions and to know what information is being given to third parties and what features have been put in place to keep you safe.

Sports apps on smart phones have become a very close companion for sport lovers the world over and it is easy to see why, you can follow your favourite sports team and the see the results or even watch the match in real time without switching on your laptop.

The Betway app is the perfect partner for every sport lover out there. You can see the odds of many different upcoming sports types from every corner of the globe. The betway apk download Kenya is compatible with Android devices and for IOS via the Apple iStore.

The downloading of the app is quick and easy to install. The interface is very user friendly with easy navigation but it is great to familiarize yourself with how the app and betting works before placing your bet. A great feature is live betting that allows for betting on certain sports matches even after the match has started, this means that some of the odds will go up or down depending on what happens during the match. The casino style games can also be played on the app.

This means that you can quickly play a hand of Blackjack or try your luck at the Roulette wheel on the ride home on a bus. There are a host of different variations with varying buy in amounts which means everyone can play. Betway has put many measures in place to safe guard your information and to be able to play with ease.

Their app uses digital encryption technology that protects and keeps every transaction safe. Creating a strong password is another way to safe guard personal information. It is best practice to understand the game that you are betting on before placing a bet.

Remember to always set a budget and stick to it.