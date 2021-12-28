Every year, Chris Oyakhilome celebrates extraordinary young African leaders at the Future Africa Leaders’ Awards. This year’s show takes place on Friday.

Through the NGO the Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International (COFI), its founding father, Chris Oyakhilome, has actualized his vision and dream to make a difference in the lives of those the world has forgotten.

Therefore, he has identified different areas that need investment and development.

Tremendous efforts were evident in helping the victims who suffered great losses during the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw such socio-economic devastation on a global scale.

The Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International’s Impact on the World

The Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International (COFI) works tirelessly through sponsors, volunteers and partners in the framework of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) set by the United Nations.

Through COFI and Chris Oyakhilome’s other organization called the InnerCity Mission (ICM), he believes in supporting strong foundations of community by promoting good governance, accountable leadership and sustainable development in Africa and in other vulnerable parts of the world in accordance with the Sustainable Development Goals.

At the heart of COFI, the elimination of hunger and access to education and basic medical and healthcare are the foundation for empowering a community.

To build a strong society, the Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International invests in education and leadership so all programs are effective and sustainable.

COFI has five partners that are all dedicated to raising living standards in some of the most underdeveloped areas of Africa.

Under the auspices of the Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International are the InnerCity Mission for Children (ICM), the Volunteer Medical Corps (VMC), the Trauma Care International Foundation (TCIF), the Future Africa Leaders’ Foundation (FALF) and the Bible For All Mission.

Each of these organizations works to improve the lives, health and spirits of those most in need.

Celebrating Youth Empowerment at the Future Africa Leaders’ Awards

Every year, Chris Oyakhilome hosts an award ceremony known as the Future Africa Leaders’ Awards (FALA), which acknowledges the achievements of young Africans who have had a tremendous and positive impact on their communities.

This year’s FALA awards ceremony will be the ninth of its kind.

It is watched by millions of participants all over the world, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, South Africa, Brazil, India and many other countries.

This gives the young leaders further encouragement to achieve much more, and it acts as inspiration for other potential leaders to take part in the following years to come.

The Future Africa Leaders’ Foundation sponsors mentorship programs that enable youths to make an impact by tackling the current challenges the African continent is facing.

The foundation fosters these young leaders through training and support initiatives aimed at helping them to achieve their full ability and to use their leadership skills to improve the lives of others.

According to the vision of the foundation, “The future is now!”

FALF is a network of inspired young people who are preparing for a positive and bright future through education, youth empowerment and mentoring. They believe that “if your actions inspire others to dream more, do more, learn more and become more, then you are a leader.”

Each year, Chris Oyakhilome discusses the motivation behind the awards and the unprecedented impact being made by the young African leaders under the mentorship and guidance of the Future Africa Leaders’ Foundation (FALF).

Join Chris Oyakhilome Live as He Rewards Young Leaders

As 2021 draws to a close, people all over the world are preparing to join Chris Oyakhilome at his New Year’s Eve Service, where the Future Africa Leader’s Awards 2021 winners will be announced.

The event is scheduled for Friday, December 31st at 8 PM GMT+1 and will be streamed live on the Future Africa Leaders’ Foundation’s website.

Each year, the audience is honored by the presence of exemplary leaders in their own right.

The FALA Awards in 2019 saw former President of Liberia, Nobel prize winner and a formidable force in Africa, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, presenting the winning prize to Babiene Heline Eweni from Cameroon. Last year, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf was the special guest of honor at the show.

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf inspired the young leaders with words of encouragement and motivation by saying, “The future is yours, claim it.”

These words have impacted all the young leaders to remain resilient in meeting social advancement and economic development needs in Africa.

This year’s awards ceremony will be attended by the Former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Chief Olusegun Obasanjo GCFR, who will be Chairman of this year’s Future Africa Leaders’ Award.

Former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Dr. Goodluck Jonathan GCFR, GCON will be the special guest of honor, and Dr.Arikana Chihombori-Quao, the Founder/President ADDI and Former African Union Ambassador to the United States, will be the special guest at the FALA 2021 awards ceremony.

The impact of the Chris Oyakhilome Foundation and its partners will continue well into 2022 and beyond, and its support will not cease until the visions and dreams of Chris Oyakhilome are actualized.

Join the Future Africa Leaders’ Awards on Friday, December 31st at 8 PM GMT+1 as Chris Oyakhilome applauds extraordinary young African leaders who are setting the pace for the development of Africa. You can participate live on the Future Africa Leader’s Foundation’s website.