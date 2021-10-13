Lilian Ng’ang’a’s decision to dump Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua for musician Juliani has received praise from the Atheist Society in Kenya (AIK).

The non-believers released a statement on Huduma Day celebrating Ms Ng’ang’a for ending her marriage with Governor Mutua.

According to AIK President Mr Mumia Nyende, Ng’ang’a showed boldness by going against Christianity beliefs and African traditions that forbid divorce.

“Religious institutions in Kenya forbid divorce, and there are strong cultural beliefs that women should endure unhealthy relationships and make them work because if there is a fault to be found in the relationship, it is on the part of the woman and her responsibility to fix it,” Mumia wrote in part.

“These religious and cultural beliefs play a large role in hindering many women from leaving unhappy and abusive relationships,” the statement further stated.

Mumia added that Ms Ng’ang’a demonstrated a rare kind of “independence, admirable selfishness, freedom and boldness which many Kenyan married women lack.”

“We hold that all people have the inalienable right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness and that all people are entitled to freedom of conscience,” AIK stated.

The society further urged Kenyan women to emulate Lillian Ng’ang’a and flee from unhappy marriages.

“Lillian has overcome the stigma attached to ending a marriage. Lillian has handled the judgement and blame on social media very well. We urge Kenyan women to be bold like Lillian and flee from unhappy, abusive marriages,” AIK concluded.