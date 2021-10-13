The charity auction for special objects from Eliud Kipchoge’s running career has since closed, raising a significant amount for the marathoner’s eponymous foundation.

The marathon legend partnered with an online auction platform, Catawiki, to auction 10 special items representing iconic moments from his flourishing career.

Catawiki opened the charity auction on September 24 and by October, 3, all the items had found new owners.

One of the items was a water bottle that Eliud Kipchoge sipped from on the weekend of the World Record at the 2018 BMW Berlin Marathon.

The signed water bottle, which comes with a Certificate Of Authenticity from the management of Eliud Kipchoge, fetched a cool €350(Kshs 44,800).

Kipchoge’s signed vest- the 2018 NN Running Team singlet – attracted the biggest bid at €1,893(Kshs242,346).

A Bib-number that Kipchoge signed after the BMW Berlin Marathon in 2018 fetched €1100(Kshs 140, 800).

All the items fetched about €5,499(Kshs703, 878), funds that will go towards the Eliud Kipchoge Foundation that supports childhood education and environmentalism in Kenya.

What a legend!

Take a look at all the items and their winning bids below.