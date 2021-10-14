The family of the slain Dutch businessman Tob Cohen has filed a petition seeking the removal of Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji from office.

The family is accusing DPP Haji of mishandling their kin’s murder case.

They are also accusing Haji of mishandling other cases among them Direct Line Assurance Limited and the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) case.

The petitioner, Cohen’s sister Gabriel Hannan Van Straten, alleges that the DPP despite having 19 years of experience in the legal practice has never set foot in any known courts of law whether in the subordinate courts or the Superior Courts.

“The DPP Public Haji lacks all requisite experience as provided for under Article 157 (3) Constitution of Kenya, 2010,” the petition reads in part.

Gabiel Van Straten also claims that actions of the DPP interfering with criminal investigations by the DCI is taking centre stage during investigations.

Tob Cohen’s family further accuses DPP Haji of operating openly with impunity by protecting persons that are perceived as influential or high in social status such as Justice Sankale, a clear indication of abuse of office and misuse of power on his part.

“That Noordin Haji the DPP herein, has demonstrated such abuse of power and abuse of office by restraining the Director of Criminal Investigations from arresting the Judge Sankale, for his involvement in the murder and subsequent cover up of the Petitioner’s brother Tob Cohen until and unless the Director of Criminal Investigation gets explicit authorization from him (Director of Public Prosecutions),” reads the petition.

They argue that such a directive from the DPP does not serve the best interest of justice for the victims of the late Tob Cohen.