It’s been one year since comedian Othuol Othuol died and one of his best friends was on hand to remember him.

On Monday, October 11, actress Sandra Dacha took to social media to pay homage to Othuol Othuol, born Ben Maurice Onyango.

In her tribute, Dacha recalled receiving a phone call with the terrible news that Othuol had died.

“It was around this time last year that I received a call from Othuol’s cousin telling me that he is no more. I was shook(sic). I couldn’t move. I broke down. Didn’t know what to do,” she wrote.

Sandra Dacha then called Churchill and Jalango, who were equally shocked and speechless.

“The next thing I remember was calling Churchill and Jalango…they were also shocked. They never said a word…I hanged up! The next thing I did was to break the news in our artists group as I headed to Kenyatta National Hospital. Got there… saw him. Still fresh and warm…didn’t know whether to weep, cry, wail…” Dacha recounted.

The Akothee Safaris brand ambassador said she was still in denial about Othuol’s passing.

“Didn’t want them to take him to the morgue because maybe…just maybe he could be breathing…that’s when it hit me that Othuol was gone. Gone and was never coming back,” Dacha said.

Adding: “It’s been a year Othuol. I still miss you my friend.”