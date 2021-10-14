Nairobi-based rapper and record producer Visita, born Nixon Wesonga, has made a public appeal for help after running into financial constraints.

Speaking in an interview on Youtube on Tuesday, the once-famous hitmaker said he is dead broke and homeless.

The ‘Fukuza Mapepo‘ hitmaker said his rent arrears accumulated for five months and he was kicked out, forcing him to sleep in the apartment’s corridor for a week.

Visita said he is currently being housed in a recording studio by one of his friends.

The hitmaker also said he had to send his wife and kids back to the village.

“Mimi venye nilifungiwa Keja, I had to look for ways to talk to my wife for her to take our kids to the village maana watoto hawawezi teseka Nairobi…”