Rapper King Kaka has channeled his ongoing battle with a yet-to-be-revealed medical condition into a song.

The Nairobi-based rapper released the song and video dubbed ‘Manifest’ on Monday. ‘Manifest’ features the Sol Generation signee Nviiri the Storyteller.

The song serves as King Kaka’s true testimony after a grueling three months in which he lost 33 kgs after a misdiagnosis.

As he continues to recover, King Kaka accompanied the new song with a graphic image on his socials showing the moment he was admitted to hospital.

The rapper said the photo was taken after doctors had drilled his hipbone for a sample of his bone marrow.

“That’s me, still can’t believe it. 2days after I was admitted and they had just finished drilling on my hip bone for a bone marrow sample. I was in between worlds fighting to see my family once more. I would force my last smile when Nana & Moms visited but the truth is the nights got darker and I would be back in the ring with life,” King Kaka wrote.

“It’s a feeling and place you can’t put in words, Nights when the devil threw in a few suggestions but the light got stronger for me to listen. Not yet out of the woods but I’ve just realized that waking up is a Blessing, are you able to eat? that’s a blessing. You have a support system? That’s a blessing,” he added.

“One day I will tell the full story but as of now, I have summarized it in a song. I know we have different struggles, I hope that this song revamps the little hope and light left in you. You have a destiny and God has a plan for you,” Kaka concluded.

Watch ‘Manifest’ below.