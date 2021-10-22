On Mashujaa Day, President Uhuru Kenyatta finally lifted the nationwide curfew that had been in effect for one and a half years.

In the run up to this announcement, there was growing speculation that he would be lifting it, and the president himself hinted on that a few days prior, when he said it would be lifted soon.

The nation breathed a collective sigh of relief. There was jubilation everywhere, and particularly on social media.

On Twitter, we collected some of the funniest reactions after the announcement.

Check them out.

It wasn’t the curfew i was lying. We will never meet — 🚬🧊☕️ (@njerrbearr) October 20, 2021

Time to bring this back now that curfew is over😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/N5iqLG7MYd — Rash (@Rashousmane) October 20, 2021

Me before curfew was lifted Also me after curfew was lifted pic.twitter.com/rWjMfQbtw6 — THE WATCHER (@jamlick__) October 20, 2021

Come I lift you the way Uhuru has lifted the curfew. Send to many. — COURTESY 📸 (@gufydox) October 20, 2021

Now that curfew is lifted;

Introverts, assemble! pic.twitter.com/VyG9y45AEz — Lee (@JelaniMK) October 20, 2021

Kenya police receiving the news about lifting of curfew #Curfew pic.twitter.com/EQVYWVVrLZ — joe (@oldjade2) October 20, 2021

Married men after learning that the curfew has been removed pic.twitter.com/zUGZ8OFcyQ — 𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐄𝐑𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐃 𝐍𝐈𝐍𝐉𝐀 (@iamjoseh_) October 20, 2021

Heh, now what will happen to those of us tulikuwa tunatumia curfew kufukuza watu kwetu? pic.twitter.com/nisgQnPKwa — kinywaji safi (@ItsNjambea) October 20, 2021

That curfew has lasted more than all my relationships. — Manoti (@MwendiaJnr) October 20, 2021

Me and My Gang Heading to the Local Pub.

No More Curfew #Curfew pic.twitter.com/6ZoKtZqAsz — S___Darsil254⚡⚡ (@S_Darsil_) October 20, 2021

Curfew itolewe we go back to telling waitresses we love them at 3 am — dennis (@AkainuBerbaric) October 19, 2021

Guys with strict parents watching y’all celebrate the end of curfew 😂 pic.twitter.com/OfQwGGBiiM — Baba Voss (@manlikesaiya) October 20, 2021