Menu
Home
news
politics
business
Tech
weird
sports
entertainment
humour
lifestyle
social media
rss
twitter
youtube
facebook
Speed Test
ADVERTISE
ARCHIVES
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
(Humour)
The Trending Memes and Tweets in Nairobi This Friday
By
Nick Mwangi
/ Friday, 22 Oct 2021 06:48AM /
Leave a Comment
/
Tags:
trending
As another week comes to an end, this is what’s trending on social media today.
Prev
1 of 20
Next
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse
Prev
1 of 20
Next
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse
Senator Anwar Loitiptip Allegedly Tries to Drown Rival in Indian Ocean
< Previous
“Appoint 6 Judges in 14 Days or Else…” High Court to President Uhuru
Next >
Recommended stories you may like:
Governor Alfred Mutua Demands Apology From Boniface Mwangi
“Appoint 6 Judges in 14 Days or Else…” High Court to President Uhuru
Senator Anwar Loitiptip Allegedly Tries to Drown Rival in Indian Ocean
New Microchip ID to Allow Kenyans to Travel Without Passpost