Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has responded after activity Boniface Mwangi accused him of destroying his house in Lukenya, Athi River, Machakos County.

Mwangi leveled the allegations against Mutua on social media saying the governor contracted armed men to blow up his five-bedroom house which is still under construction.

Three unknown assailants are said to have ambushed construction workers, robbed them and bombed the house at around 9 PM Wednesday.

“Some of the workers had left the premises to buy dinner. Upon returning, they were rounded up alongside their colleagues by the attackers, who planted the improvised explosive devices in several drainage pipes. The devices went off, partially destroying the foundation,” Mwangi said.

Linking the attack to Alfred Mutua, Boniface said: “I’m a resident of Machakos County. @DrAlfredMutua thugs have bombed my house (under construction), sank the foundation, and robbed my workers. I can’t go there now for safety reasons. I know it’s Mutua because he is a molester & an abusive man. He won’t silence me!”

Mutua on Thursday wrote a demand letter to the activist threatening to sue him for defamation.

Through his lawyers, J. Harrison Kinyanjui & Co. Advocates, Governor Mutua said Mwangi knowingly published libelous content across his social media platforms, with intentions to injure his reputation.

Mutua demanded that Bonnie apologises to him and retracts all the defamatory publications about him by end of day, Thursday.

“Our client will otherwise set in motion the legal process for redress in default of your meeting the terms of the demand as herein demanded and will further seek and pursue ancillary relief and damages at your risk to cost thereof, without any further or other reference to you in this regard,” the letter read in part.