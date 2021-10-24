What is the ideal weight for a 5’10 male

WHO states that a 5-foot-10 person should weigh between 129 and 174 pounds when standing upright.

This is based on a BMI range of 18.5 to 24.99, which is derived by dividing a person’s weight in kilograms by the height in meters squared.

Researchers frequently use BMI as a proxy for body fat percentage in their research because it’s much easier to collect BMI data.

What Weight Is Healthy for a 5’10 male?

There is no simple answer for this. Due to the fact that BMI does not take fat and muscle composition into consideration, a 200-pound, 5-foot-10 man could be deemed overweight while still being in good health and in good physical shape. Also, overweight BMI (25 to 29.99) does not shorten life expectancy, according to a study done by Finkelstein et al, which could be interpreted to mean that such individuals are in fact healthy. There is however consensus on obesity, defined as a BMI of 30 or more. People in this category might expect a shorter lifespan than other groups, which means that they are unhealthy. An additional group at risk are those who were underweight, with a BMI of less than 18.5. According to the American Heart Association, regular exercise extends one’s life expectancy. Exercising helps to maintain a healthy weight by building muscle and burning fat.

How to tell if you’re overweight?

Use this height and weight chart to tell whether you are normal weight, overweight or obese.