What is the ideal weight for a 5’10 male
WHO states that a 5-foot-10 person should weigh between 129 and 174 pounds when standing upright.
This is based on a BMI range of 18.5 to 24.99, which is derived by dividing a person’s weight in kilograms by the height in meters squared.
Researchers frequently use BMI as a proxy for body fat percentage in their research because it’s much easier to collect BMI data.
What Weight Is Healthy for a 5’10 male?
There is no simple answer for this.
Due to the fact that BMI does not take fat and muscle composition into consideration, a 200-pound, 5-foot-10 man could be deemed overweight while still being in good health and in good physical shape.
Also, overweight BMI (25 to 29.99) does not shorten life expectancy, according to a study done by Finkelstein et al, which could be interpreted to mean that such individuals are in fact healthy.
There is however consensus on obesity, defined as a BMI of 30 or more. People in this category might expect a shorter lifespan than other groups, which means that they are unhealthy.
An additional group at risk are those who were underweight, with a BMI of less than 18.5.
According to the American Heart Association, regular exercise extends one’s life expectancy. Exercising helps to maintain a healthy weight by building muscle and burning fat.
How to tell if you’re overweight?
Use this height and weight chart to tell whether you are normal weight, overweight or obese.
|Height
|Weight
|Normal
|Overweight
|Obese
|4′ 10″
|91 to 118 lbs.
|119 to 142 lbs.
|143 to 186 lbs.
|4′ 11″
|94 to 123 lbs.
|124 to 147 lbs.
|148 to 193 lbs.
|5′
|97 to 127 lbs.
|128 to 152 lbs.
|153 to 199 lbs.
|5′ 1″
|100 to 131 lbs.
|132 to 157 lbs.
|158 to 206 lbs.
|5′ 2″
|104 to 135 lbs.
|136 to 163 lbs.
|164 to 213 lbs.
|5′ 3″
|107 to 140 lbs.
|141 to 168 lbs.
|169 to 220 lbs.
|5′ 4″
|110 to 144 lbs.
|145 to 173 lbs.
|174 to 227 lbs.
|5′ 5″
|114 to 149 lbs.
|150 to 179 lbs.
|180 to 234 lbs.
|5′ 6″
|118 to 154 lbs.
|155 to 185 lbs.
|186 to 241 lbs.
|5′ 7″
|121 to 158 lbs.
|159 to 190 lbs.
|191 to 249 lbs.
|5′ 8″
|125 to 163 lbs.
|164 to 196 lbs.
|197 to 256 lbs.
|5′ 9″
|128 to 168 lbs.
|169 to 202 lbs.
|203 to 263 lbs.
|5′ 10″
|132 to 173 lbs.
|174 to 208 lbs.
|209 to 271 lbs.
|5′ 11″
|136 to 178 lbs.
|179 to 214 lbs.
|215 to 279 lbs.
|6′
|140 to 183 lbs.
|184 to 220 lbs.
|221 to 287 lbs.
|6′ 1″
|144 to 188 lbs.
|189 to 226 lbs.
|227 to 295 lbs.
|6′ 2″
|148 to 193 lbs.
|194 to 232 lbs.
|233 to 303 lbs.
|6′ 3″
|152 to 199 lbs.
|200 to 239 lbs.
|240 to 311 lbs.
|6′ 4″
|156 to 204 lbs.
|205 to 245 lbs.
|246 to 320 lbs.
|BMI
|19 to 24
|25 to 29
|30 to 39