What is the ideal weight for a 5'10 male

WHO states that a 5-foot-10 person should weigh between 129 and 174 pounds when standing upright.
This is based on a BMI range of 18.5 to 24.99, which is derived by dividing a person’s weight in kilograms by the height in meters squared.

Researchers frequently use BMI as a proxy for body fat percentage in their research because it’s much easier to collect BMI data.

What Weight Is Healthy for a 5’10 male?

There is no simple answer for this.

Due to the fact that BMI does not take fat and muscle composition into consideration, a 200-pound, 5-foot-10 man could be deemed overweight while still being in good health and in good physical shape.

Also, overweight BMI (25 to 29.99) does not shorten life expectancy, according to a study done by Finkelstein et al, which could be interpreted to mean that such individuals are in fact healthy.

There is however consensus on obesity, defined as a BMI of 30 or more. People in this category might expect a shorter lifespan than other groups, which means that they are unhealthy.

An additional group at risk are those who were underweight, with a BMI of less than 18.5.

According to the American Heart Association, regular exercise extends one’s life expectancy. Exercising helps to maintain a healthy weight by building muscle and burning fat.

How to tell if you’re overweight?

Use this height and weight chart to tell whether you are normal weight, overweight or obese.

Height Weight
Normal Overweight Obese
4′ 10″ 91 to 118 lbs. 119 to 142 lbs. 143 to 186 lbs.
4′ 11″ 94 to 123 lbs. 124 to 147 lbs. 148 to 193 lbs.
5′ 97 to 127 lbs. 128 to 152 lbs. 153 to 199 lbs.
5′ 1″ 100 to 131 lbs. 132 to 157 lbs. 158 to 206 lbs.
5′ 2″ 104 to 135 lbs. 136 to 163 lbs. 164 to 213 lbs.
5′ 3″ 107 to 140 lbs. 141 to 168 lbs. 169 to 220 lbs.
5′ 4″ 110 to 144 lbs. 145 to 173 lbs. 174 to 227 lbs.
5′ 5″ 114 to 149 lbs. 150 to 179 lbs. 180 to 234 lbs.
5′ 6″ 118 to 154 lbs. 155 to 185 lbs. 186 to 241 lbs.
5′ 7″ 121 to 158 lbs. 159 to 190 lbs. 191 to 249 lbs.
5′ 8″ 125 to 163 lbs. 164 to 196 lbs. 197 to 256 lbs.
5′ 9″ 128 to 168 lbs. 169 to 202 lbs. 203 to 263 lbs.
5′ 10″ 132 to 173 lbs. 174 to 208 lbs. 209 to 271 lbs.
5′ 11″ 136 to 178 lbs. 179 to 214 lbs. 215 to 279 lbs.
6′ 140 to 183 lbs. 184 to 220 lbs. 221 to 287 lbs.
6′ 1″ 144 to 188 lbs. 189 to 226 lbs. 227 to 295 lbs.
6′ 2″ 148 to 193 lbs. 194 to 232 lbs. 233 to 303 lbs.
6′ 3″ 152 to 199 lbs. 200 to 239 lbs. 240 to 311 lbs.
6′ 4″ 156 to 204 lbs. 205 to 245 lbs. 246 to 320 lbs.
BMI 19 to 24 25 to 29 30 to 39