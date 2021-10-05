President Uhuru Kenyatta has appeared to welcome the ICIJ Pandora Papers leaks that exposed his family’s secret offshore accounts reportedly worth Sh.3.3 billion.

In a brief response through State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena on Monday, Uhuru lauded the International Consortium of Investigative Journalism (ICIJ), saying reports such as the Pandora Papers enhance financial transparency.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, whose family was assigned code ‘client 13173′ by their Swiss advisors in Panama, said he would respond comprehensively when he returns from his State Visit to the Americas.

Read President Uhuru Kenyatta’s response To ICIJ Pandora Papers Leaks below.

*********

Spokesperson’s Office

State House, Nairobi.

4th October 2021

Press Release

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s response to ICIJ Pandora Papers leaks

His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta’s attention has been drawn to the ongoing media coverage of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalism (ICIJ) Pandora Papers leaks and would like to make the following intervening response:

“My attention has been drawn to comments surrounding the Pandora Papers. Whilst I will respond comprehensively on my return from my State Visit to the Americas, let me say this:

“That these reports will go a long way in enhancing the financial transparency and openness that we require in Kenya and around the globe. The movement of illicit funds, proceeds of crime and corruption thrive in an environment of secrecy and darkness.

“The Pandora Papers and subsequent follow up audits will lift that veil of secrecy and darkness for those who can not explain their assets or wealth. Thank you.”, His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kanze Dena Mararo

Spokesperson