The Award-winning music group has been relatively quiet this year after releasing its fifth studio album, Midnight Train, in 2020.

Sauti Sol lead singer Bien Baraza explained their musical hiatus saying it is the calm before the storm.

“We have relaxed and taken time for our fans to listen and internalise the ‘Midnight Train’ album. It is still the number one album on some platforms since we released it last year. We are still working on some new albums on the way,” he said.

The ‘Live and Die in Afrika’ hitmaker recently rescheduled their UK performance, much to the disappointment of their fans.

They attributed the postponement to visa delays and Covid-19 restrictions.

Bien says the situation was beyond their control and assured ticket holders that the show will still happen next month.

“People need to understand that there are restrictions in the world. Some things are beyond us, we also want to go for these shows. How can we just sit at home and fail to show up?” he posed.

“I stopped stressing about such things. We will go to that show at the right time and they will enjoy it.”

On how they are managing during the pandemic without shows, Bien said they have other sustainable business ventures.

“The best way to survive through this pandemic is to know how to live within your limits. Money is not made only through live performances,” he said.

“We have been doing other businesses. Our Pace headphones have sold out already. We hope the government will open the country.”

Bien Aime also disclosed that Sol Generation is set to unveil a female artiste.

“We have done our due diligence and she is very hardworking. She has talent beyond measure. We will sign more in future.”