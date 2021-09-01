Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has pledged to educate a girl who had attempted suicide after failing to join High School.

Winnie Jebiwot, 14, from Kipsaina Village in Elgeyo Marakwet County, ingested a poisonous agrochemical on August 25, 2021, after her parents failed to take her for form one admission due to lack of fees.

Her father, Philip Kemboi, said they rushed her to a hospital where she was treated and discharged. She is still recuperating.

Kemboi lamented that he had spent all his resources in educating Jebiwot’s elder siblings but they are yet to secure meaningful employment.

The family’s plight was aired on KTN News, catching the attention of Senator Murkomen.

The politician said he would ensure that Jebiwot got admitted to school on Tuesday, August 31. The teenager was placed at Turesia Secondary School.

“I have arranged for Winnie Jebiwot to be taken to a good boarding school. I will take care of her shopping and school fees. She should be in school by close of business tomorrow,” Murkomen stated.