Police in Kuresoi South, Nakuru County have launched a manhunt for a man linked to the death of a high school student on Monday.

The suspect, Japheth Bii, reportedly caught the 19-year-old Edmond Kipng’etich in the act with his 35-year-old wife in their matrimonial bed.

Kuresoi DCIO Peter Obonyo confirmed the incident saying Bii stabbed Kipng’etich several times with a sword, inflicting grievous injuries.

He said the form four student at Kapsumbeiywo Secondary School succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment at Nakuru Level Five Hospital.

“It was reported that Edmond Kipng’etich, 19, a form four student was found in the house of Bii allegedly having an extramarital act with his wife Judy Chelang’at who is about 35. Bii attacked the student in his house who was luckily rescued by members of the public,” Obonyo said.

“After the rescue, Kipng’etich was rushed to the Olenguruone hospital before he was rushed to the Rift Valley General Hospital where he succumbed after his situation worsened,” he added.

The fatal attack was reported at the Olenguruone police station where a probe was immediately launched.

As of Tuesday, August 31, the suspect was still at large.