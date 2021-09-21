Karen Nyamu has admitted that her pregnancy with Samidoh took her by surprise and left her stressed for two months.

The aspiring politician is expecting a second child with the popular Mugiithi singer but it wasn’t planned.

“This current pregnancy was unplanned. I got a test kit and tested from the toilet just to confirm since I had missed my periods and I felt stupid since it was not planned for and bearing in mind we are headed to campaign season, it was a surprise and I got so stressed. I did not want to believe it. I mean the timing was bad,” she said.

“My two other children, I got so excited about the pregnancy, but this one I was stressed. The excitement came after my first scan. It is now a good thing.”

Karen said the Bible guided her and so she understands that it is God who gives children.

“Yeah, I read the Bible and kids are His gifts. We know of people who are married but are struggling to get children, so I am okay.”

Asked how she broke the news to Samidoh, Nyamu said she waited until he visited her.

“He left it for me to decide what I want but so far, I can tell he is okay.”

Nyamu at the same time mentioned that she is not expecting Samidoh to leave his wife for her.

“People call me a husband snatcher but I know him well, he cannot leave his family. His wife by now knows that I have no intentions of coming between them.”

She also claimed that she fell in love Samidoh on their first meeting.

“To any woman, Samidoh is very attractive and fun to be around. In my situation, any woman would have fallen in love with him.”

On her recent allegations that Samidoh abused her, Nyamu said she was disappointed.

“I was so worried, bitter and angry. My daughter did not witness the scene since he locked the door but I was angry,” she said.

“I went live on Instagram as a way of revenging. I was disappointed since if you ask me one of the sweetest people I have met, it is him.”