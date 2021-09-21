Kenyan parents, through the National Parents Association, intend to move to court to defend the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

National Parents Association chairman Nicholas Maiyo said they will back the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development in defending the new curriculum in court.

“We are the representatives of over 10 million parents of this country, who have taken their kids to public schools and we have not spoken. So, we want to state our case to you, that we will join the case as parents representing 10 million children in public primary schools,” Maiyo said during an engagement with Education stakeholders on the CBC.

Maiyo noted that parents and guardians are concerned that the judicial decision could disrupt the education system.

The chair further dismissed recent concerns by parents over the implementation of the curriculum.

“Those are not genuine parents… we are the genuine parents and we are in full support of the curriculum. Where will the seven million children in preprimary school go if the curriculum is suspended?” he posed.